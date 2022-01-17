YWCA Racial Justice Forum postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The YWCA Corpus Christi Racial Justice Forum is held every Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual YWCA Racial Justice Forum scheduled for today, Jan. 17, has been postponed.

Organizers of the event posted a video on YouTube explaining that a rise in COVID-19 cases caused them to postpone the event.

Organizers said the forum will be be scheduled for later this year, but no date was given.

Those who wish to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. can still meet at the Nueces County Courthouse for the MLK Commemorative March beginning at noon.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the 'I Have A Dream' mural in downtown Corpus Christi. The mural was painted by Michael and Diana Vaughn in 2005. It's located at Alameda and Antelope streets off Staples.

