YWCA celebrates women in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The nonprofit organization, YWCA, is gearing up for the 42nd annual ‘Y Women in Careers’ event.

This annual event celebrates and honors successful Coastal Bend women who have paved the way for so many. Over the years 299 women have been honored and that list will grow after Thursday night.

"We are not all born successful, we need to look for opportunities instead of problems and make positive decisions one at a time to continue moving ourselves forward- working with your fellow women, working with all the girls here in the community, to give them that motivation and drive," said Victoria Morales a board of director for YWCA.

Honorees include:

· Maricela Cuevas, Vice President, QRSOnline;

· Paulette M. Guajardo, Mayor, City of Corpus Christi;

· Missy Medary, Presiding Judge, 5th Administrative Region, State of Texas;

· Clarenda M. Phillips, Ph.D., Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs, TAMU-CC;

· Julie Piña, Chief Nursing Officer, Driscoll Children’s Hospital;

· Gloria Taylor, Executive Director, Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend;

Lifetime Achievement Award

· Esther Bonilla Read, Author & Columnist.

The event is a fundraiser, and the proceeds go to the organizations ‘Y Teen’ program. The program helps our future women leaders by providing them resources and opportunities to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.

"We will have our Y-Teens there and I think what's so special is they get to hear the successful stories of these women and really learn,” said Morales. “I think it helps them understand I can do this too. I can be up there on the stage one day and sharing the story of how I get here.”

