YWCA's Racial Justice Forum aims to build on King's dream of unity

Community leaders and the public met Monday in order to continue Martin Luther King's mission of improving race relations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA held its annual Racial Justice Forum on Monday.

The event is a chance for community leaders and the public to gather and discuss what the Coastal Bend can do better in terms of race relations.



Organizers said the forum is inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s 'I Have a Dream Speech' to encourage the public to work together for the greater good.

That includes standing up to those who engage in acts of hate, she said.

"So we as a community of love need to step up, be courageous and fight back or, you know, counteract," said Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member Coretta Graham.