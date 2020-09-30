Locals react to the first presidential debate

Here is what some of your neighbors were saying about what they heard or didn't hear last night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first presidential debate was a hot topic in many places around the Coastal Bend today. Here is what some of your neighbors were saying about what they heard or didn't hear last night.

The debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was definitely marred by one interruption after.

"I turned on the debate and I watched about five minutes of it and it was too stressful for me so I just wanted to take a mental health day and turn it off because they were just bickering back-and-forth, " local resident Lauren Hutton said.