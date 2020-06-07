Local vigil held for murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

The walk, organized by a local veteran, Geneva Aguirre, brought veterans and civilians together.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the same day her remains were positively identified, local community members gathered on Sunday, July 5, at the Selena Auditorium in Corpus Christi to remember Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

"I'm ready to do a march for Vanessa Guillen. I'm thinking we could gather at the Selena Auditorium and walk down Ocean Drive. Who would like to join me? This is a time when we should all come together and fight for justice. I don't care if I go alone. I'm thinking Sunday 5 p.m. starting at the Auditorium, maybe ending at City Hall or the beach where Memorial Coliseum used to be. Make your signs and come join me. Please bring your mask," stated local veteran, Geneva Aguirre in a social media post.

The walk was one of dozens across the country.

On Friday, many people showed up at a candlelight vigil in Killeen to let Guillen's family know they support them.

One by one, dozens of people lit candles, prayed together, hugged, and cried as they remembered the life of Vanessa Guillen.