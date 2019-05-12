CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Police Chief Kirby Warnke, Moody High School, Garcia Elementary, and Mary Grett Transition Center were under lockdown Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots on Prescott Drive, and Corpus Christi Police were called to investigate the incident.

Officer Warnke tells 3News that the lockdown on the area schools was just a precaution they used while they investigated the nearby shooting.

Warnke adds that the shooting was not on a school campus and that all the CCISD students are safe.

This is a developing news story, and we will keep you updated on any new details.

