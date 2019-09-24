VICTORIA, Texas — A lockdown at the University of Houston-Victoria is lifted after a man was reported attacking other people nearby with a box cutter.

Victoria police said the incident turned out to be a domestic disturbance in the area of the university.

They said no students were in harms way.

"The lockdown at UHV campus in Victoria is lifted," the university posted on its Facebook page. "Please be cautious. Police are continuing to look for a suspect described as a black male wearing black and carrying a box cutter. Call 9-1-1 if you see someone matching this description."

