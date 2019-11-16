HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Two Longview residents have been arrested after Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies found a steroid lab and 40 kilos of the drug worth about $150,000 while responding to a shots fired call.

Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, and Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, were arrested Friday, said Harrison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.

Sammie Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, unlawful carrying of a handgun license holder, public intoxication and interfering with public duties. He was held Saturday in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $505,000.

