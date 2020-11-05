CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exciting news for Corpus Christi -- The Texas Air National Guard will be conducting an F-16 flyover in Corpus Christi TODAY.

The flyover will take place at 1:40pm over Christus Spohn Hospital.

The Coastal Bend flyover was supposed to happen in April, but was unfortunately canceled.

Over the last few weeks, the Blue Angels have been joined by the Air Force Thunderbirds in flying over other parts of the country. The Coastal Bend flyover was supposed to happen in April, but was unfortunately canceled.

Be sure to look to the skies today to catch the show!

RELATED: Vintage WWII planes put on a show across the Houston skies

RELATED: WWII warbirds will take over Houston skies Sunday

RELATED: Thunderbirds flyover in San Antonio rescheduled to Wednesday

RELATED: Videos: Blue Angels fly over Houston area in amazing tribute to healthcare workers

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to salute health care workers

RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover