CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several state parks were scheduled to reopen today as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s order to reopen Texas.

The parks were allowed to open with several restrictions in place, which include requiring visitors to wear face coverings, maintain a 6-foot distance from other visitors and limiting groups to 5 or fewer people.

Some examples of state parks here in the Coastal Bend include Goose Island, Choke Canyon, Lake Corpus Christi and Goliad State Park.

It is important to note, though, Mustang Island State Park will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Departments.

3News spoke with visitors, some from nearby and others who traveled from San Antonio, who were eager to visit Mustang Island, but left disappointed.

“You know it’s just not the same effect as laying on the beach and socializing, you know, we’re not even really socializing, but I’m a sun person. I love the beach that’s why I moved here and I can’t go,” Teresa Posey said.

Operation changes are still in effect at parks, such as equipment rentals, in-person programs, as well as, group-use facilities, nature centers, really any enclosed spaces where folks can gather.