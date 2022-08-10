Did anyone win the $378 million Powerball jackpot?

Powerball isn't the only lottery game teasing a major jackpot, as the Mega Millions has climbed to a nearly half-million-dollar prize.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot is making headlines as its prize heats up to an eye-popping $378 million.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 13-43-53-60-68 with the Powerball 5 and Power Play 2.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million. The lump sum cash value of Saturday's $378 million jackpot, which most lottery winners opt to take over the yearly annuity, would be $198.7 million.

If there are no winners, lottery enthusiasts can continue to gamble their chances for the prize during the next Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 10.

Powerball isn't the only lottery game teasing a major jackpot, as the Mega Millions has climbed to a nearly half-million-dollar prize.

After no one won the top prize again on Friday, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is $445 million. This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but chose to stay anonymous.

While Mega Millions has had several headline-making jackpots in recent years, Powerball says it holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016.