CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident has claimed a top prize winning scratch off ticket worth a million dollars in the Texas lottery.

The winning ticket was for the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. It was purchased at the Ace Mart number one store on Leopard Street.

The person who won has chosen to remain anonymous.

