Houston is on a roll with lottery wins lately!

HOUSTON — A Houston resident recently claimed the grand prize scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery game HIT $1,000,000.

The anonymous winner bought the ticket from Market At Heights on the 1500 block of North Durham Drive.

HIT $1,000,000 gives out more than $115 million total in prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

This winning ticket was the third and final top prize worth $1 million to be claimed. The chances of someone winning any prize in the game - including break-even prizes - are one in 3.33.