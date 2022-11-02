'Lucky' streak | List of Powerball's 'luckiest' numbers

With the Powerball jackpot increasing, we took a look at the most common numbers drawn since 2015.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — After no one won Saturday night, the world's largest jackpot ever now increases to $1.9 billion.

To help you out, we'll even the odds and give you a list of the luckiest numbers in Powerball history. These statistics are from 2015 up to Oct. 31, 2022.

Most common main numbers

According to lottonumbers.com, these are the most common numbers picked in the past. (Note: These are the white balls.)

61: Drawn 78 times

32: Drawn 77 times

63: Drawn 73 times

21: Drawn 73 times

69: Drawn 71 times

36: Drawn 70 times

23: Drawn 70 times

39: Drawn 69 times

62: Drawn 69 times

59: Drawn 68 times

Most common red ball numbers

These numbers had the most draws for the RED Powerball in recent years:

24: Drawn 45 times

18: Drawn 42 times

4: Drawn 36 times

13: Drawn 34 times

21: Drawn 34 times

10: Drawn 33 times

6: Drawn 33 times

26: Drawn 33 times

19: Drawn 32 times

3: Drawn 32 times

The "unluckiest" number

The unluckiest number is 34. It's been picked the least often. Since 2015, it has only been drawn 44 times. It was last drawn on Sept. 21, 2022.

Two are better than one

Since it's always best to have a pair, we'll look at the most common ones in Powerball history.

32 and 58-- drawn 12 times

8 and 27 -- drawn 11 times

7 and 15 -- drawn 11 times

36 and 61-- drawn 10 times

51 and 61-- drawn 10 times

More than one way to win!

Even if you don't get all six numbers, you can still win. Here are some combinations that can lead you straight to the bank.





So there's a chance?

There's always a chance to win but it might only be $4 if you choose either the red ball OR the red ball and one white ball.

Still worth a shot? The choice is yours.

Check out the odds below for all the ways to match.

Powerball's 10 largest jackpots