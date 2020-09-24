Texas Lottery contributes record $1.68B to state education, veterans

The record contributions come from the total $6.7 billion in sales the Texas Lottery has achieved this fiscal year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has donated record contributions to the state's education and veterans as it has achieved more than $6.7 billion in sales this year.

The Texas Lottery contributed $1.661 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $22.2 million to the Fund for Veteran's Assistance, marking their largest contributions to date.

"Never in the 28-year history of the Texas Lottery has a year unfolded quite like Fiscal Year 2020 did, and our success is attributed first and foremost to our hard-working retailers," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a press release.

This year's sales resulted in its 10th consecutive record-breaking year and a $452.5 million increase from last year. The Texas Lottery has now contributed more than $25.7 billion to state public education and more than $142 million since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.