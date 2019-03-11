Two children are dead after a townhouse in Lynnwood caught fire on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. on the 6700 block of 196th Street SW.

South County Fire Interim Chief Doug Dahl said two juveniles were found dead inside the apartment after the fire was extinguished. The victim's ages are currently unknown.

Fire officials said an 11-year-old boy who was in the apartment was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Neighbors told KING 5 that a man helped save a young boy from the building by breaking through a window.

Chief Dahl said the parents of the children were not home at the time of the fire. It is unknown if the kids were under any supervision.

“This is going to be a long night,” Chief Dahl said. “It’s a slow process. We’ve got investigators along with ATF that will come out and help us due to the nature of the call.”

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes of arrival. Around 45 firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.