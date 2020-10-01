TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown Friday morning after base authorities said they were investigating reports of an active shooter.

By 8 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said there was no active shooter on the base, "despite some reports." Tampa police also confirmed that there was never actually an active shooter.

St. Petersburg police said officers got a call around 2 a.m. Friday about a 54-year-old man with a gun who had allegedly vandalized a car at an apartment on Gandy Boulevard. Officers said the man also damaged the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

When officers arrived at the apartment in St. Pete, the man had already left. Police said they got a report that the man may be near MacDill Air Force Base, so officers alerted the base as a precaution. That's what led to the lockdown around 7 a.m.

People living on base were warned there was an "active shooter" threat. At the time, the base was worried the armed man may be near the Tanker Way gate.

No shots were fired at MacDill, and no base employees were hurt. Police say the man was later caught by deputies in Hernando County.

Tinker Elementary School, which is on base, was temporarily put on lockdown. All lockdowns have since been lifted, according to the base and Hillsborough County schools.

During the uncertainty surrounding the possible threat, traffic quickly grew to a standstill for miles around the military installation, as no one was being let in or out of the base near downtown Tampa. MacDill later began reopening gates.

Col. Steve Snelson, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at the base, shared an update around 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. Snelson said he and other leaders are "very proud of our first responders" and those on team MacDill for how they responded to the situation.

"We took this very seriously," he said in the video. "When it comes to the safety of our service members and their families, we are going to always go with the better approach and be conservative on that."

Photos and videos shared with 10News from someone on the base show the emergency alert system activated. In videos, you can hear a message saying "active shooter threat" airing over the loud system in the housing area.

A screenshot of a text alert says: "LOCKDOWN. LOCKDOWN. LOCKDOWN. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT."

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa, and was later named MacDill Field for Colonel Leslie MacDill. It became MacDill Air Force Base with the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

MacDill is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Today, the base employs more than 15,000 people. A large number of military members and their families also live in military housing on base.

