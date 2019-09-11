MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10 p.m.:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m. Friday, 53-year-old Debra Davis was crossing Mercer University Drive with her 6-year-old grandson Daniel Davis in her arms.

The sheriff's office says Davis stepped in front of a car and was hit. She died at the scene. The 6-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he died just before 9 p.m.

Traffic on Mercer University Drive is now moving again.

---------

UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the 6-year-old child died at the hospital at 8:40 p.m.

---------------

Part of Mercer University Drive is blocked after a woman and a child were hit by a car Friday night. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, one person died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive.

Sgt. Howard says a woman and a boy were crossing the street when they were hit by a car. Jones says she was carrying the child as they crossed. The woman died at the scene, and the boy was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The 6-year-old boy is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

