SAN ANTONIO — Former Madison High School football player, Aydin Hoffman was killed in a far northeast side shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 13800 block of O'Connor Road.

Police said Hoffman and a passenger were in the car when they crashed into a barrier next to the Whataburger on O'Connor.

Officers believe Hoffman was shot at a nearby apartment complex, but they couldn't find any signs of a shooting.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. Police did not report if the passenger was injured.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, KENS 5 received reports that Hoffman died as a result of his injuries.

"Madison Athletics is deeply saddened with what has happened over night and this morning. Our hearts are with Aydin, his family, his friends and our community," was posted on Madison Athletics' Twitter page.