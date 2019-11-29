CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is shutting down State Highway 358 westbound after and accident involving at least three vehicles.

The accident happening along the 5000 block of SH 358 S.P.I.D. just before 2:30 a.m. Westbound traffic was diverted to the South Padre Island Drive access road at Everhart while crews work to clear the scene.

Major crash along SPID near Everhart

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat a passenger on the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: