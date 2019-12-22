CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major traffic accident at HWY 358 and Everhart Eastbound.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department all lanes on the highway are shut down and all traffic is being directed to exit at the Everhart exit.

CCPD ask all drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story stay with 3News for the latest updates.

