CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major accident on Interstate 37 near the Leopard Street exit, connecting to 286 Southbound, shut down traffic Sunday morning.

A man who was riding a black and red motorcycle tried to pass an SUV but clipped the back of the vehicle. After the motorcyclist clipped the SUV, the force sent the man on the bike over the railing of the freeway.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and was said to be wearing a helmet. The identity of the driver has not been released at his time.

Police shut down I-37 connecting to 286 Southbound and asked everyone to avoid the area in order to investigate the wreck.

Investigators are still working to determine if alcohol was involved.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

