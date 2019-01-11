CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City contractors have implemented a traffic switch for northbound and southbound lanes on Everhart Road between Bonner Drive and Holly Road.



Starting Thursday, October 31st, Everhart Road Northbound will be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection.



The east side of Bonner Drive and Everhart Road intersection will be closed.



Left turns for both northbound and southbound Everhart Road traffic will be restricted during the intersection closure. Through traffic on Eastbound Bonner Drive will be detoured around the intersection closure. Local traffic needing to access Bonner Drive between the closure at Everhart Road and Nelson Lane can do so from Nelson Lane.



The right turn lane on Holly Road will remain closed, but right turns onto Northbound Everhart will still be allowed from the right travel lane. Southbound traffic will continue as one lane for both directions.



The City reminds drivers to use caution and slow down when driving through the work zone.

