Man accidently run over after falling from back of truck in Port Aransas

Police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old James Ballew was in the back of the truck when he fell out and was run over by a Ford F-350.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man from Georgetown is in the hospital after being run over by a Ford F-350 while at the beach in Port Aransas.

The accident happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. near Marker 42.

Police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old James Ballew was in the back of the truck when he fell out and was run over. 

Ballew is being treated in the intensive care unit at Christus Spohn Hospital. 

Police said no charges will be filed and are calling it an accident.

