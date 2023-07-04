Man accidently run over after falling from back of truck in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man from Georgetown is in the hospital after being run over by a Ford F-350 while at the beach in Port Aransas.
The accident happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. near Marker 42.
Police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old James Ballew was in the back of the truck when he fell out and was run over.
Ballew is being treated in the intensive care unit at Christus Spohn Hospital.
Police said no charges will be filed and are calling it an accident.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Heat may be contributing factor in two elderly deaths in Beeville
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.