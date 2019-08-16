AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is accused of breaking into his neighbors' home and planting a camera in their bathroom, an affidavit obtained by KVUE showed.

The suspect, 50-year-old Michael Sagues, is also accused of having child porn. While investigators searched Sagues' residence for the home break-in case, they said they found a computer with images depicting child sex acts, a search warrant obtained by KVUE Friday stated.

According to a police affidavit for the home break-in, Sagues broke into his neighbors' home on March 4. The victims found a wireless camera behind the bathroom mirror the same day their bathroom was going through a remodel. A court document said the bathroom that was being remodeled was primarily used by one of the homeowner's two daughters who are under the age of 18.

A security camera inside their house showed a man entering the house, going directly to the bathroom – carrying what appeared to be the device the victims found – before leaving, the affidavit said.

An exterior security camera allegedly spotted a similar man, wearing the same clothing, walking toward the house the day before the bathroom remodel started.

According to police, the victims socialized with Sagues' family on previous occasions.

Detectives found out the camera found in the home was a Phylink 720 HD Covert Wireless IP camera, purchased from Amazon. Police said the investigation revealed that Sagues had purchased two of those cameras from Amazon, once in July 2017 and another in March 2018.

On April 4, the Austin Police Department searched Sagues' home using a warrant and found clothing that matched the security camera footage. Detectives seized "electronic items capable of storing digital images or videos," according the the affidavit.

Detectives found images that showed the interior of the victims' bathroom, including the victims in "various stages of undressing, including their intimate private areas."

Investigators believe the camera was installed above the bathroom sink counter.

Sagues faces a charge of burglary with the intent to commit invasive visual recording, a first-degree felony.

KVUE spoke with people who live in the neighborhood were the camera was found. One woman who lives nearby took pictures of Sagues' arrest.

"Six months ago, we knew there was an incident with a hidden camera in his neighbor's house," neighbor Helen Hall said. "They raided his house and we thought for sure he'd be arrested, but he never was."

After the arrest was made Thursday, Hall said police searched some neighbors' homes.

"Cops came around to every house within – I guess they said 400 feet because that was in his range," Hall said, "They came in my home and asked to see the bathrooms and showed us a diagram of how he put the cameras in."

She said that diagram showed a bathroom mirror with two little holes an inch inward on the bottom edge of the mirror, where a camera was installed in one of the holes. The transmitting equipment was under the sink.

Hall said it's scary to have this happen nearby.

"My grandbaby's here all the time, yeah its ... its very unsettling," Hall said. "It's a relief to know that at least he's been arrested."

Austin police and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore are expected to address the case on Friday afternoon at APD Headquarters.

