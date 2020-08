Employees told the police that the man was kicking in the door around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 28-year-old man was arrested on criminal mischief charges after bashing a glass door at a local Taco Bell.

The call came around 9:30 a.m. along the 4400 block of Ayers. Employees told police the man was kicking in the door.

The man left the area before police got to the scene, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.