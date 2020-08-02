SAN ANTONIO — A man who police said was found with more than a pound of heroin walked out of jail by signing his name.

Court records indicate 39-year-old Jesucristo Lopez was released from jail early Friday morning on a personal recognizance bond with no fees.

An affidavit for arrest says Lopez was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop.

Police said Lopez failed to stop properly at the corner of Lone Star Blvd and Mission Road.

The arresting officer wrote Lopez reached for his waist when he was approached and officers feared he had a gun.

Instead, they said he admitted that he had drugs stashed on him.

The affidavit for arrest warrant states the brown substance Lopez possessed field-tested positive as heroin and weighed about 500 grams, which is a little more than one pound.