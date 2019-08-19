INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside man is in custody Sunday night after attempting to burglarize a home but didn't get far when the victim chased him down.

29-year-old, John Paul Touchette, allegedly broke into the home on West Main Street and Beaumont Avenue on Saturday.

Once inside the home he then pistol whipped the homeowner with a handgun, shot him and ran out the back door.

The victim who was wounded tried jumping into the back of Touchette's truck and was dragged down the street.

After making his way onto the bed of the truck he was able to make the suspect to stop the vehicle.

As Touchette pointed his gun at the victim for a second time a DPS trooper showed up.

Ingleside Police was then called out.

Touchette was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials say he is a previously convicted felon.