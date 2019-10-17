CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Man arrested after leading police on foot chase



A Corpus Christi man remains in jail Thursday night after leaving police in a lengthy pursuit.



Just before 5 a.m., police saw a suspicious man with a duffle bag man at a restaurant on Baldwin and Virginia Avenue.



According to police, when they tried to approach the man, he took off running towards Navajo Street, jumping over multiple fences to get away from them.



After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect was finally caught on Shawnee Street.



The suspect was identified as 35-year-od Luis Chavarria, and he was found with women's jewelry and other questionable items.



Chavarria was booked into the Nueces Jail for evading arrest.

