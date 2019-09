ARANSAS PASS, Texas — According to the Aransas Pass Police Department 30-year-old, Jimmy Porter, held a rifle at the victim as he told her she was being robbed and to hand over all her money.

He then took off in a silver car that was later found in Rockport with several firearms inside.

After an extensive search, officials found and arrested Porter. He was booked into municipal jail and charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

