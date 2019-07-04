NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man has been arrested after a shooting in New Braunfels early Sunday morning that killed a 37-year-old man.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Broadway at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a gunshot victim.

George Gabriel Casillas, 37, was taken by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died.

Casillas had been shot with a .22-caliber rifle after a disturbance, police said.

Samuel Ray Heard, 40, has been arrested over the shooting and charged with murder. He is being held at the Comal County Jail.

