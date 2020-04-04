FALFURRIAS, Texas — A Falfurrias man was arrested and charged Saturday morning for violating an emergency order put in place by Brooks County to hinder the spread of COVID-19, according to the Falfurrias Police Department.

Law enforcement say they issued several warnings to Bert Travis Garcia about being in violation of the curfew before choosing to arrest him for violating the order.

Brooks County is one of the areas to enact a curfew as part of its Emergency Declaration Order. The curfew is from 10pm to 5am daily.

Each county and town/city has the option to enact a curfew. It is important to note not all local governments have chosen to take this route. Click here to see if there is a curfew enacted in your area: /article/news/local/stay-at-home-orders-in-the-coastal-bend/503-fe1b01c0-934f-47b2-85e7-a9ef81678dee

As of 1pm April 4, Brooks and Jim Hogg Counties are the only counties to enact a county-wide curfew. Odem in San Patricio County has enacted a curfew, as well.

