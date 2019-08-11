CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested a 29 year old man after stabbing his brother in the neck Friday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Nelson behind Moore Plaza, upon arrival the attacker ran off but he was later caught a few blocks away.



The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.



The attacker faces a charge of aggravated assault.

