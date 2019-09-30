CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week the Corpus Christi city council passed an ordinance that prohibits people from cohabitating in Blucher Park.

But now one local man who was for the ordinance fears it doesn't actually address the homeless problem in the city.

Tony Hartwell lives in flour bluff.

He said his neighborhood has a growing homeless population and an ordinance similar to the one passed for Blucher Park could be useful in his area.

Hartwell said he's gone to city hall to complain a countless amount of times.

“They are violating the state law, city law, ordinances and stuff by panhandling and cutting in between traffic and whatever, and I told city council they need to do something about it,” he said.

And then Hartwell met Jennifer Wikline, volunteering at his church.

Wikline said she suffers from mental illnesses and became homeless after her parents died.

Hartwell has been helping Wikline get back on her feet and said the city needs to do more to help people like her.

“We need to be catering to people who are actually paraplegic, in wheelchairs, walkers, older people that are displaced, people that have mental issues,” he said

Wikline said she knows when people see her makeshift tent they're judging her but she asks that they don't.

“Just don't judge me,” she said. “I'm just doing my best, my part, so I can get off the streets. Doing something better for my life and for my dog.”

Hartwell said money from the city's 2020 budget will go towards building a team that will address homelessness and affordable housing.