AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a southeast Austin Whataburger with a pair of tongs, according to court documents.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect entered an Austin-area Whataburger, located at 2305 Burleson Road, Thursday at approximately 3:23 p.m. and appeared to have trouble maintaining his balance.

Police said that at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Whataburger employee opened the cash register and started counting the money. The suspect, identified as David Garcia-Gonzales, 44, then allegedly grabbed a pair of tongs and walked behind the register.

Police said Garcia-Gonzales then approached employees and jabbed one of them with metal tongs repeatedly and demanded money. The victim reportedly thought Garcia Gonzales was holding a gun and started shaking.

The victim tried to run away, but Garcia-Gonzales followed her while holding the tongs, police said.

According to the affidavit, police were notified of the incident and arrested Garcia-Gonzales.

Garcia-Gonzales has been charged with robbery by threat and his bond is set at $13,000. According to online records, he was in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

