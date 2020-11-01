HOUSTON — A man was crushed and killed by a machine at a packaging facility in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man got trapped in a machine at the Corrugate Concepts and Packing at 5050 Campbell Road near Genard Road.

The man was crushed by the machine and died on scene.

His identity has not been released.

