A man died overnight Sunday after he fell about 25 feet while fishing, according to Dallas authorities.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue said the man had been fishing with another person on top of what appeared to be some sort of dam or concrete wall over Ferris Creek when the fall occurred shortly before 2 a.m.

He remained motionless after the fall, according to officials.

The other man he was with tried to go after him, but injured his leg in the process, fire officials said.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, where the man who fell was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The men were behind an apartment complex on the 9600 block of Forest Lane in Far Northeast Dallas at the time, according to authorities.

Officials with the Dallas Police Department said a witness told them that while the men were preparing to fish, one stepped away to get equipment. When he returned, he saw the other had fallen.

His death is being investigated by the Homicide unit, according to police, and remained unexplained as of 12 p.m. Sunday.

