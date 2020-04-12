Man dies after Rockport bar assault, friends say | Police say they have a potential suspect

Scott Audibert died during surgery Thursday, friends said.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A man died Thursday after he suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted at a bar in Rockport, friends of the victim told 3 News.

Rockport Police Commander Jerry Lawing said police responded to a call for an assault with injuries on the 3800 block of Highway 35 S. in Rockport around 11 p.m. on Nov. 25. Lawing said the victim, Scott Audibert, suffered serious injuries.

Friends of Audibert said they were in town for Thanksgiving visiting when the assault happened. He was rushed to the hospital and was found to have a large skull fracture on the right side that caused bleeding to the brain, friends said.

Sadly, Audibert died while in surgery to try to drain the bleeding in an attempt to reduce the swelling, friends said.

"We are still in shock at how this can happen to him. He is the nicest sweetest person & we all looked up to him. He is our rock," friend Apryl Noles posted to our Facebook page.

Scott's wife is expecting, Noles said, and just found out they are having a girl today.

Detectives with the Rockport Police Department have identified a possible suspect and are actively pursuing all leads.

If you have any information on this assault, contact Detective Cramer or Commander Lawing at the Rockport Police Dept. at 361-729-1111.

