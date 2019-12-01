CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say a young man in a truck was driving north bound on I-37 near the Flint Hills refineries when he struck a small passenger car. The impact caused both of the vehicles to lose control.

In the process, the driver of the truck was ejected. As officers investigate whether alcohol was a factor, they do believe the heavy fog could have played a role in the crash.

The driver of the truck is said to be in critical condition at this time. Three people in all were sent to a nearby hospital.