CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man found dead in a ditch in San Patricio County Monday afternoon was considered a person of interest in the murder of a Corpus Christi man, according to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Body found in ditch near Nueces River, San Patricio County authorities investigating

The man has been identified as Paul Rowland. Officials say the body was found in a ditch by the Nueces River off FM 666 near old San Patricio. An autopsy found Rowland was shot to death. Sheriff Oscar Rivera tells 3News the family identified Rowland through a tattoo on his body.

RELATED: CCPD looking to contact person of interest regarding homicide at McArdle, Dodd

The man has been identified as Paul Rowland. Officials say the body was found in a ditch by the Nueces River off FM 666 near old San Patricio. An autopsy found Rowland was shot to death. Sheriff Oscar Rivera tells 3News the family identified Rowland through a tattoo on his body.

On March 9, Rowland was named a person of interest in the murder of Abel Gonzales. Gonzales was found with a gunshot wound to the head March 7 on McArdle and Dodd Roads near Cunningham Middle School.

Police were originally called to the scene for reports of a truck that ran into a fence. When they arrived on location, they found Gonzales slumped over the steering wheel with the engine still running.

Two days later, police linked Rowland to the case, explaining he was the owner of the truck Gonzales was driving.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.