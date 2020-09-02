SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was hit by a train early Sunday morning just north of downtown.

The man was walking along the train tracks around 3 a.m. near Ashby Street. That's when a train side-swiped him and threw him onto the road, police say.

The train stopped and Emergency Medical Services arrived to take the man to University Hospital. He is expected to recover, authorities say.

