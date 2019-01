CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a shooting Monday morning at the Garden Estates retirement home in the 2700 block of Cimarron Boulevard.

Police said there are few details available at the time, but they found a man in his 90s with a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to find out how the gun got into his home.