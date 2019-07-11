CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded to a call at the Crosswinds Apartments located on Weber and Acushnet Drive, Wednesday right before midnight.



According to investigators, a man fired his gun in the air in the parking lot of the apartment complex following an argument with his fiancé and his sister.

The man is facing two charges of aggravated assault, DWI, and discharging a firearm in a municipality.

There is no injuries reported in the confrontation.

