CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A police standoff lasting several hours came to a safe ending early Wednesday morning after Corpus Christi SWAT officers busted in to a home.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home near the intersection of Bloomington St. and Angela Dr. in the Molina neighborhood.

The 27-year old man man inside the home on Bloomington St. refused to let a 17-year old girl leave his house.

Corpus Christi Police Captain Dave Cook tells 3News the man prevented the young girl from seeing her mother who went over to the home to try and get her earlier Tuesday evening.

"Her mother had come to the house and she said 'let me see my daughter.' And he wouldn't allow her to and he kept saying nobody was there and she could hear some noise," said Captain Cook.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect by knocking on the door and even using a public address system, but the man never responded to their requests for him to surrender.

"We made a determination to call out SWAT on this, because concern for the welfare of the female and information that we developed that she might be at risk." said Captain Cook.

Man in custody following four hour standoff in Molina neighborhood

SWAT officers were called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. and eventually forced their way into the home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"I had to make sure, based on everything that an investigation thus far that we actually had a concern that the female was inside. And once I had confidence that the female was probably still inside the house and had not been permitted to leave. Then that's when it took it to the point in the investigation and I was able to make a determination that okay, SWAT was appropriate for this situation," said Captain Cook.

Once inside law enforcement found the two people and some drugs in plain sight. The 17-year old girl was not injured.

The man's name has not been released, he will be charged with unlawful restraint and for having the drugs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: