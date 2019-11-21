ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport Police and emergency crews responded to a hit and run collision call in the 1200 block of Business Highway 35 South, Tuesday, November 19th.

When Police arrived at the scene officers found that 63-year old Phillip Chupe had been struck in the roadway while operating a mobility scooter in the southbound lanes.



Mr. Chupe suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to investigators the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. The vehicle is believed to be a dark in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet Cruze or similar.

Police said the vehicle should have extensive damage to the right front as well as damage along the right side. The suspect was last seen traveling South from the area towards Aransas Pass.



Investigators ask anyone who has any information about the vehicle or this crime to contact the Rockport Police Department at 361-729-1111, to call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-TIPS (8477), or to enter a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

