Man recovering in hospital after being shot outside of the American Bank Center this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was attacked this morning near the American Bank Center in the early morning hours. He is in the hospital this evening recovering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the 25-year old victim, a homeless man, was found wounded around 4:30 this morning. The man told officers that a shooter pulled up in a dark SUV and began firing at him. He was reportedly struck twice.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting, they think he knew his attackers. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information call police at 361-886-2600.