A man is still recovering in a hospital Sunday night after he was hit by a pick up truck.

It happened Saturday evening on Omaha Drive and Leopard street just after 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Police said a 31-year-old man was walking across Leopard when another man driving a truck struck him.

The driver stopped to help and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the 44-year-old driver will not be charged since the pedestrian was not using a cross walk.