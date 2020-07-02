HOUSTON — A man riding a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Houston police.

When police arrived at the scene in the 5800 block of Bellaire Boulevard, they found a Ford F-150 pickup that crashed off the road while heading westbound. An injured pedestrian was nearby.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to nearby trauma centers, where police said the pedestrian died.

Police said the driver of the truck showed signs of impairment. He suffered only minor injuries and was taken from the hospital to the jail after he was treated.

Police announced Friday the suspect, 57-year-old Carlos Lopez-Obispo, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 177th State District Court.

Police said the victim was not in the road when he was hit. Lopez-Obispo is accused of jumping the sidewalk and hitting sign posts before hitting the man on the scooter.

The identity of the victim, who police said was a 39-year-old man, has not been released.

Eastbound traffic on Bellaire was diverted while the investigation took place.

