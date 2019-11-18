CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is safe after being involved in a roll over accident on Autotown towards Staples that happened Sunday evening.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department the driver of an SUV was going twice the speed limit when he lost control, hit a barricade causing the vehicle to roll over four times into a parking lot.

Officials say the driver had minor injuries and no other cars or people were involved.

The man was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

