Man sent to hospital after brawl at local IHOP turns into shooting

Witnesses told detectives that the men took the argument outside into the parking lot before one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is following an early morning brawl that quickly escalated into a shooting.

Two men were waiting in the lobby at IHOP on SPID and Holmes near La Palmera Mall when they began arguing.

Witnesses told detectives that the men took the argument outside into the parking lot before one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting. Officers say no bystanders were injured.

"IHOP was very busy. It's probably the only lobby open during COVID-19 in Corpus Christi," said Lieutenant Paul Jankos. "Nobody was hurt because they took it outside,"